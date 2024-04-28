DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 28 April) — The president of Solidarity Farmers Association (SOFA) of Malita in Davao Occidental could not contain his smile at the ribbon-cutting of their exhibit of products at the Arrupe Hall of the Ateneo de Davao University (ADDU).

This was not the first exhibit of their products — robusta coffee and adlai grits – but SOFA President Eucel Paquera said they were excited to gain more opportunities through the one-day exhibit mounted by ADUU communication students who are helping the association composed mostly of Lumads (Indigenous Peoples), market their products.

Awhag Expo at the Ateneo de Davao University, featured the products of the Solidarity Farmers Association (SOFA) of Malita in Davao Occidental. MindaNews photo by IAN CARL ESPINOSA

Eucel Paquera (2nd from left), President of the Solidarity Farmers Association of Malita in Davao Occidental. MindaNews photo by IAN CARL ESPINOSA

“Chance na namo na ma-promote ang among mga products para pod nga mabal-an nga barato ni among mga produkto, ug makatabang sa 95 percent Blaan farmers nato (This is our opportunity to promote our products so people know these are affordable and would help the association comprising 95 percent Blaan farmers),” Paquera told MindaNews.

Called Project Awhag, the exhibit was mounted by the Seniors’ Integration Program (SIP) class composed of third-year communication students and their professor Ma. Cecilia Rodriguez, in partnership with the Arrupe Office of Social Formation of the university.

Project Awhag students helped the farmers rebrand their Facebook page, redesign their logos, market their robusta coffee and adlai grits on Facebook, and bring them closer to Davao City coffee enthusiasts, coffee distributors, and experts in social media and marketing.

The Solidarity Farmers’Association of Malita in Davao Occidental sells Adlai, a substitute to rice, at P160 per kilo. MIndaNews photo by IAN CARL ESPINOSA

Adlai (Coix lacryma-jobi) is a type of grain usually used as a substitute to rice. Paquera said they sell adlai at P160 per kilo compared with others selling at P230 to P300 per kilo.

Its robusta coffee is priced at P145 per 500g, compared to P155 to P175 per 500g, said Paquera.

Paquera also said social media exposure of their products would help the farmers sell their products to a larger market.

Project Awhag head Donnabel Nobleza, she said she is glad to be a part of this “project with a purpose.” She said their group took time to engage with the farmers and familiarize themselves with their products.

She said the students traveled to Malita last month and in their conversations with the farmers, learned about the many issues they are facing, such as linking farmers with the market.

Redesigned FB page of the Solidarity Farmers Association of Malita in Davao Occidental.

“We learned na lisod ilang kahimtang. Nakita namo na naa’y times four months na lang nila gina-stock ang ilang mga products, so tendency is sila na lang nagakaon and dili na mabenta (We also learned that their situation is difficult. We saw how their stocks have remained on the shelf for four months, unsold, so the tendency is they end up consuming what they were supposed to sell),” Nobleza said.

From that visit, the idea to mount an exhibit was born.

Nobleza said they hope the farmers could sustain their social media presence through their help as liaisons between SOFA and the buyers.

Paquera said they started the association with only 31 members in 2017. Today its membership has risen to 1,623. The SOFA owns a store where they display their products. (Ian Carl Espinosa/MindaNews)