Marawi trader killed in busy street

A 32-year-old trader was killed in broad daylight by two riding-in-tandem gunmen wearing black shirts on a busy street in Marawi City Saturday noon.

The military said the victim, identified as Walid Camar Esmail, a resident of Marawi City, died inside his Toyota Hilux.

Police said the gunmen fired at the victim when the victim reached Omairah Market in Barangay Datu Saber.

Col. Ian Noel Ignes, Task Force Marawi chief, said the motive of the killing is probably rido.

Bukidnon serial rapist nabbed in Pagadian

A suspected serial rapist from Bukidnon was arrested in Pagadian City last Friday.

Brig. Gen. Bowenn Joey Masauding, Police Regional Office 9 director, identified the suspect as Jimmy Sotto Balaba, 42 years old, who is wanted for 10 rape cases of minors in Bukidnon.

Masauding said policemen from Bukidnon and Zamboanga del Norte chased the victim in Barangay Tuburan in Pagadian City.