FACT CHECK | Bukidnon concert photos with huge crowd used in Duterte-led ‘peace rally’ in Tagum City

MindaNews fact-checked three photos with a huge crowd used by pro-Duterte supporters for the “Defend the Flag Peace Rally” in their social media posts. The photos are false and misleading, as they were actually from a Bukidnon concert for the birthday celebration of Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri.

At least three photos in the April 14 “Defend the Flag Peace Rally” in Tagum City spearheaded by former President Rodrigo Duterte showing a huge crowd were false, as they were actually taken from a concert of folk pop band Ben&Ben in Malaybalay City on April 13.

The false and misleading posts circulated on social media platforms X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook Sunday night as the event unfolded at the Davao del Norte Sports and Tourism Complex.

During the rally, Duterte reiterated his calls to oppose Charter change (Cha Cha) that would remove the six-year term limit and the prohibition against the reelection of the President and Vice President, currently held by Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and his daughter Sara Duterte, respectively.

On X, user Zerbi (@Gerbi_23) used one photo of the Ben&Ben concert as material for the post captioned: Drone shot! Tuloy pa rin ang pagdagsa ng mga tao sa Maisug rally sa loob ng davao del Norte Sports Complex mula sa iba’t ibang parte ng Mindanao.”

The post received at least 36.9K views, 118 comments, 73 quotes, 262 likes, and 5 bookmarks as of 3:16 p.m. on April 17. It was still up as of 8:19 a.m. on April 18.

The Ben & Ben concert was held in celebration of the birthday of Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri, who is from Bukidnon.

The three other images were screenshots apparently taken during the Tagum rally.

On Facebook, pro-Duterte page PRRD – the Greatest also posted three photos grabbed from the Ben&Ben concert. The post was captioned “TINGNAN | Defend the Flag Peace Rally na kasalukuyan ginaganap sa Tagum City, dinagsa ng mga tao.”

The PRRD – the Greatest post had been deleted on April 16, two days after the Tagum City rally.

The misleading photos used in the Tagum City rally were lifted from the Malaybalay City Ben&Ben concert post of vlogger Viajero Series PH. The Viajero Series PH post gathered at least 15K reactions, 645 comments, and at least 11k shares as of 9 p.m. on April 13.

The Viajero Series PH watermark is prominently displayed in one of the photos used in the misleading Facebook post.

As with all our other reports, MindaNews welcomes leads or suggestions from the public to potential fact-check stories.(Yas D. Ocampo / MindaNews)