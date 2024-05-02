DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 11 May)—Two persons were apprehended for allegedly falsifying identification cards of public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers in an entrapment operation Friday afternoon.

Checking a taxi in Davao City. MindaNews file photo

In a spot report sent to the media, the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) said the suspects’ names will be withheld due to the ongoing investigation. But police mentioned that one of the suspects is the owner of the Zycaniah Computer Shop, and the other a 19-year-old student.

Confiscated from the suspects during the entrapment operation led by the city’s Anti-Scam Unit, San Pedro Police, and City Transport Traffic Management Office (CTTMO) were one computer set, two printers, a lamination machine, and P600 cash.

In a radio report, San Pedro police commander Michael Uyanguren said initial investigation showed that while the CTTMO conducted inspection of taxis parked outside the Davao International Airport and scanning the barcodes of the PUV IDs, they found out that one taxi driver had a fake ID.

The taxi driver then disclosed to authorities where he had it made—at the Zycaniah Computer Shop, which has a printing shop at the Diaz Mall along Bolton Street.

“In its dedication to bringing and maintaining peace and order to Davao City, DCPO will pursue any individuals who commit deeds that jeopardize the city’s safety and welfare,” DCPO city director Richard Bad-ang said in a statement.

As of press time, the suspects are in police custody at the San Pedro Police and may face cases for falsification of documents.

According to Articles 171 and 172 of the Revised Penal Code, these actions carry a penalty of imprisonment from six months and one day up to six years, with fine of no less than P5,000. (Ian Carl Espinosa / MindaNews)