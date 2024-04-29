WebClick Tracer

NOMAD VERSES: Regret

It’s the unspoken words
of kindness, love, compassion
the flowers not sent to a fair lady
who’s now somebody else’s beloved

It’s the unheard music of sunbirds
the unfelt caress of clear stream waters

It’s waking at dawn not having seen
the glow of fireflies and moon at night

It’s missing the magic of rainbow
the splendor of rain on grass
the swarm of bees and butterflies
the lonesome hawks in flight

It’s the canvas untouched by the brush
the unwritten songs and poems

It’s watching life slip by
and fall into the cracks of time.

-29 April 2024

Redmoon of Bukidnon likes to describe himself as a trying hard poet.

