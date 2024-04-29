NOMAD VERSES: Regret

It’s the unspoken words

of kindness, love, compassion

the flowers not sent to a fair lady

who’s now somebody else’s beloved

It’s the unheard music of sunbirds

the unfelt caress of clear stream waters

It’s waking at dawn not having seen

the glow of fireflies and moon at night

It’s missing the magic of rainbow

the splendor of rain on grass

the swarm of bees and butterflies

the lonesome hawks in flight

It’s the canvas untouched by the brush

the unwritten songs and poems

It’s watching life slip by

and fall into the cracks of time.

-29 April 2024

Redmoon of Bukidnon likes to describe himself as a trying hard poet.