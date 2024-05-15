DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 15 May)—A total of 51 boxes or 2,485 reams of assorted smuggled cigarette brands with an estimated cost of P864,000 were found in Sitio White Sand in Barangay Maputi in Banaybanay, Davao Oriental Monday evening.

The boxes of smuggled cigarettes found in Davao Oriental. Photo courtesy of the Philippine Coast Guard

Lt. Commander Angel Tobias, chief of staff of the Coast Guard District Southeastern Mindanao, said on Wednesday that authorities have no clue yet as to the origin of these smuggled cigarettes.

Tobias said that the cigarettes found included 697 reams of Cannon Menthol King, 1,357 reams of Troops Menthol, 385 reams of Oxford Cigarettes, and 46 reams of D&J Menthol.

She said that personnel of the Coast Guard Sub-Station Banaybanay were immediately deployed after receiving a report from a concerned citizen about the discovery of the smuggled items.

Tobias said that the seized cigarettes were transported and kept at the facility of the Bureau of Customs in Davao City for proper disposition. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)