BATANG MINDANAW: I Walk, I Write

SURIGAO CITY (MindaNews / 11 April)—How do you cope when you’re worried?

I am currently embarking on a practicum, and I find myself repeatedly worrying and overthinking these past few days, which I guess, I attribute to being a Virgo.

Many, including myself, claim that Virgos are viewed as analytical, overthinker, and often strive for perfection, traits that gravitate towards “worrying. While I usually worry about life, I believe that worrying, despite its negative connotations, also means as a green light from our minds, urging us to take plan and action, while fostering areas for consideration and enhancement for potential growth, success, and personality development. However, I also believe that too much worrying can lead to various health problems.

When worrying haunts me, aside from seeking guidance from God, I turn to either walking or writing—two potent remedies that effectively bestow the comfort I need to let worries float away.

Walk

I find solace in walking alone, particularly at night. I don’t know if you agree, but it is when the sights and sounds of the streets amaze me, allowing me to feel at peace and breathe freely amidst the clamors of life. It’s an escape from the negative pressures of the world that surrounds me. Similarly, I’m reminded by the famous lines of Hippocrates: “If you are in a bad mood, go for a walk. If you are still in a bad mood, go for another walk.” I know I’ll need another walk next time. This can be hard for someone whose hobby is being in a bad mood. Seriously, I feel revitalized whenever I walk, albeit a little bit physically kapoy (tiring), but what’s more important to me is that I enjoy where I’ve been. Plus, there are no arty-farty requirements for walking, no right or wrong way to do it—just simply walk. For me, a 30-minute walk is good. What about you?

Write

As a writer who typically pens opinion essays, writing serves as a coping mechanism for me, it helps me process emotions gradually. Likewise, writing is very therapeutic; it enables me to momentarily externalize and define the ideas and feelings I experience, liberating myself from their grip through words and language, which eventually surprises me with its grandeur. Completing an essay leaves me feeling invigorated, all the more fulfilled. I remember a friend who read one of my essays and asked why I write, to which I initially answered, “as a stress reliever.” So, am I writing just because I’m stressed? Not entirely. Writing, in general, can be a powerful tool—a bridge to connect with humanity. It has made me realize that we all have stories to share, especially when our narratives resonate with others. I hope that mine resonates with you as well.

Furthermore, I actually have others I do whenever I get worried, but I think that walking and writing are two of my sentimental favorites. We all have favorites, right? What are yours? … Deep breathing is nice too.

(Jhon Steven C. Espenido, 23, is from Surigao City. He is an AB English Language student at Surigao del Norte State University.)