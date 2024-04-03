FACT CHECK | DOT-Northern Mindanao gives inaccurate details about mountain ranges in Bukidnon

MindaNews fact-checked the claim of the Department of Tourism – Northern Mindanao (DOT – Northern Mindanao) about facts involving the mountain ranges in Bukidnon province. Some details are inaccurate, hence misleading.

In a post on its Facebook page last February 22 titled “5 FACTS ABOUT BUKIDNON,” the DOT-Northern Mindanao said:

“The name ‘Bukidnon’ is derived from the Visayan term ‘bukid,’ which means mountain. True to its name, the province is characterized by extensive mountain ranges, including Mount Kitanglad, Mt. Dulang-dulang and Mt. Kalatungan, which are some of the highest peaks of the country.” (emphasis supplied)

Mt. Kitanglad and Mt. Dulang-dulang are not two different mountain ranges.

They are among the peaks belonging to the same mountain range, the Mt. Kitanglad Range Natural Park, legislated as a protected area on November 9, 2000.

Mt. Dulang-dulang (2,938 meters above sea level) is the second highest peak in the Philippines. On the other hand, Mt. Kitanglad (2,899masl) is the country’s fourth highest peak, and like Mt. Dulang-dulang, is one of the popular trekking destinations in Bukidnon.

The DOT-Northern Mindanao post further said that Mt. Kitanglad “sits between Malaybalay City and the municipalities of Lantapan, Impasugong, Sumilao, and Libona.”

The agency’s list of areas encompassed by the mountain range is incomplete. Mt. Kitanglad Range straddles Malaybalay City and the towns of Lantapan, Talakag, Baungon, Libona, Manolo Fortich, Sumilao and Impasugong. These eight areas share boundaries on the summit of Mt. Kitanglad. (Source: Protected Area Management Plan of Mt. Kitanglad Range Natural Park, 2018-2022, Page 6. Note: No online link, e-copy only)

The two other mountain ranges in Bukidnon are Mt. Kalatungan Range Natural Park, where Mt. Kalatungan is located, and Pantaron Range (also called Pantadon).

Kalatungan Range encompasses Valencia City and the towns of Talakag, Pangantucan and Maramag.

Pantaron Range straddles Bukidnon and the neighboring provinces of Misamis Oriental, Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Davao del Norte, and Davao del Sur.

As with all our other reports, MindaNews welcomes leads or suggestions from the public to potential fact-check stories. (H. Marcos C. Mordeno / MindaNews)