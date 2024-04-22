TURNING POINT: WW III on a Leash

NAAWAN, Misamis Oriental (MindaNews / 22 April)—The world has been waiting for Israeli retaliation since Iran lobbed some 300 drones and missiles at the country last week.

Finally, Israel released revenge missiles directed at Iran’s nuclear processing plant at Isfahan early Saturday morning, 20 April, sparking fears of all-out conflict. However, Iranian authorities declared the drone missiles were intercepted and destroyed, and the attack has not incurred any damage at all to the nuclear facility.

Observers noticed that Iran did not bother to make a counter attack, and Israel has not made a follow up to its air assault. Apparently, both sides are holding their horses, all scared to escalate the conflict that would make them the first to get erased from the map.

It would appear that the feeble exchange was simply to assuage the bruised ego of the belligerents. However fragile it may be, peace is maintained in the region, a development that benefits the US without its trying. Biden’s non-interference strategy works. For the meantime, his reelection looks like it is in the bag.

Blessed, indeed, is the peacemaker.

But between now and November is still a long time. A lot of things may still happen. And Gaza has remained a pain in the neck and so is Ukraine. US is where the conflict is.

Power is a curse.

For the meantime, WW III is on a leash.

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. William R. Adan, Ph.D., is retired professor and former chancellor of Mindanao State University at Naawan, Misamis Oriental.)