Marawi Compensation Board releases P23M to claimants

CAGAYAN DE ORO (MindaNews / 20 April) – The Marawi Compensation Board released P23 million to another batch of claimants numbering 26 for the damage and loss of their properties during the five-month Marawi siege in 2017.

The compensation was given to the claimants in Marawi City last Thursday.

MCB Chair Masara Damdamun-Latiph said the distribution of compensation for property losses is significant.

The MCB has started paying claimants since November last year.

Thirty six claimants who lost family members or relatives have received P350,000 for every life lost.

The money is part of the P1-billion allocation under the Marawi Siege Victims Compensation Act of 2022. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)

Suspect in ambush of cops in Lanao Sur arrested

CAGAYAN DE ORO (MindaNews / 20 April) – Police arrested a suspect in the ambush of a police car in Picong town, Lanao del Sur last Thursday that wounded a policeman, reports said.

BGen Prexy Tanggawohn, Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao police director, said the suspect who was arrested Friday was part of a seven-man group of drug traffickers who perpetrated the ambush.

Patrolman Hashemi Lidasan Sumusod was wounded when the suspects fired at the patrol car in Barangay Micolabo while it was heading back to Picong.

Tanggawohn said the ambush was in retaliation for the several police operations against illegal drugs in the town. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)

P100,000 bounty up for killers of BARMM official

CAGAYAN DE ORO (MindaNews / 20 April) – Police said on Friday they are on the hunt for two gunmen who killed an executive of the Ministry of Social Services and Development of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao and wounded her two companions in Maguindanao del Norte.

BARMM police director BGen Prexy Tanggawohn offered P100,000 to anyone who could lead police to the two suspects in the killing of Christina Angela Aragoncillio, 28, and the wounding of two of her co-employees.

Tanggawohn said two gunmen on a motorcycle trailed the Toyota Veloz car driven by Aragoncillio when it left the MSSD field office in Barangay Semba, Datu Odin Sinsuat town Wednesday night.

He said the gunmen overtook the car driven by the victim and fired at least eight rounds from cal. 45 pistols upon reaching Barangay Broce in Datu Odin Sinsuat.

Aragoncillio was the logistics management officer of the BARMM MSSD. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)