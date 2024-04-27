DOT opens 2nd Mindanao Tourism Expo

Crispy lechon from Iligan City is a hit during the opening of the 2nd Mindanao Tourism Expo in Cagayan de Oro City on Friday, 27 April 2024. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO

CAGAYAN DE ORO (MindaNews / 27 April) – The Department of Tourism opened its 2nd Mindanao Tourism Expo 2004 Friday, showcasing the island’s best attractions at a downtown shopping mall in Cagayan de Oro.

The expo will run from April 26 60 28 and also showcases tourist sites in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao as well as those in Region 10, 11, 12 and 13 (Caraga).

“From cuisine, water falls, kayaking, scuba diving and surfing, we have it all in Mindanao,” DOT region 10 Director Marie Elaine Unchuan told guests and officials who attended the lavish opening.

DOT marketing and promotions chief Juan Carlos Valentino Baclig said they want to shed the stigma of Mindanao as being dangerous and unsafe for tourists. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)

Private sector workers in Caraga get P15 daily pay hike

CAGAYAN DE ORO (MindaNews / 27 April) – The Department of Labor and Employment in the Caraga Region said workers in the private sector would receive a P15 daily minimum wage increase effective on May 1, Labor Day.

DOLE Region 13 Director Joffrey Suyao , concurrently chair of the Caraga Regional Wages and Productivity Board said the increase would raise the wages of private sector workers in the region from P370 t0 P385.

Suyao said the RTWB decided to increase the salaries after several consultations regarding the employers’ capacity to pay. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)