Forum held on consolidation of PUV operations

CAGAYAN DE ORO (MindaNews / 26 April) – Transport leaders from Regions 10,11, 12 and 13 gathered in Cagayan de Oro City on Friday to support the government’s plan to consolidate or form themselves into cooperatives or corporations before the April 30 deadline set by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

They attended the forum organized by the Mindanao Federation of Transport Cooperatives and the Land Transport Franchising and Regulatory Board.

President Marcos earlier announced the April 30 deadline and called on jeepney operators to consolidate or form cooperatives or corporations as part of the modernization plan for public utility vehicles. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)

Smuggled cigarettes seized in Caraga, Maguindanao del Sur

CAGAYAN DE ORO (MindaNews / 26 April) – Police confiscated more than P3 million worth of contraband cigarettes in separate operations in the provinces of Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Norte and Maguindanao del Sur this week.

Caraga police regional Director BGen Kirby John Kraft said they arrested a certain “Mai” in Barobo town, Surigao del Sur and a certain “Pen” from Las Nieves in Agusan del Norte.

Kraft said a total of 8,481 reams of different brands of cigarettes were seized from the two suspects.

In Maguindanao del Sur, police confiscated 22 boxes of cigarettes worth P364,000 left in a beach in Sultan Mastura town Thursday. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)