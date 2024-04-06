Another water supply interruption looms in CDO

CAGAYAN DE ORO (MindaNews / 06 April) – The clock is ticking for thousands of consumers as the city government has failed to settle the impasse between the Cagayan de Oro Water District (COWD) and Cagayan de Oro Bulk Water Inc (COBI).

Mayor Rolando Uy told reporters that COBI is still insisting on its April 12 deadline for the COWD to settle its P426-million obligation.

Uy said the COWD management is still balking on the payment, saying their board of directors has yet to pass a resolution authorizing it.

COBI has threatened to disconnect water supply if COWD fails to settle its debt on April 12.

“I would like to assure residents that they have no reason to fear losing water supply even if COBI disconnects its services,” Uy said.

In a worst case scenario, the mayor said the city government would negotiate directly with Rio Verde consortium, the city’s main water supplier where COBI draws its water supply from. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)

52 Olive Ridley hatchlings released in Zambo Sur

CAGAYAN DE ORO (MindaNews / 06 April) – The Department of Environment and Natural Resources released 52 Olive Ridley turtle hatchlings into the waters of Tukuran town, Zamboanga del Sur.

Dionisio Rago, Community ENR Officer of Ramon Magsaysay town said the newly hatched turtles were found by a resident in lower Bayao, Tukuran town last week.

After a few days, Rago said they released the baby turtles in Lower Bayao last April 4.

The Olive Ridley is classified as endangered by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature and DENR Administrative Order No. 2019-09. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)

Drought damages P2.5M in agri crops in Kidapawan

CAGAYAN DE ORO (MindaNews / 06 April) – Officials in Kidapawan City said the drought brought by the El Niño phenomenon has already affected 170 farmers and destroyed over P2.5 million in agricultural crops in their villages.

Mayor Jose Paolo Evangelista said 29 hectares of agricultural land in Barangays Macebolig, Kalisan, Poblacion Sudapin, Linangkob, Amazon, Binoligan and Sikitan have been affected by the drought.

“We are taking swift action to lessen the burden currently experienced by our affected farmers,” Evangelista said.

The City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office deployed large plastic drums to the affected villages so they can store water supplied by the Bureau of Fire Protection. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)