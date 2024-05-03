The shabu allegedly seized from the suspect. Photo courtesy of DCPO

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 3 May) – A total of 807.33 grams of shabu with an estimated value of around P5.5 million was seized in a joint buy-bust operation conducted by police and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Davao around 1:00 a.m. on Friday in Davao City, an official of the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) said.

In an information released to reporters, Capt. Hazel Tuazon, spokesperson for DCPO, said the 35-year-old suspect identified only as “Dodong,” was arrested after selling 4.01 grams of suspected shabu to a poseur buyer during a drug bust operation in Purok 2, Camus Street in Barangay 9-A.

She said authorities seized from the suspect eight large packs and three small rectangular plastic sachets, including the buy-bust item, of suspected shabu.

Also recovered from the suspect were a bundle of P19,000 boodle money topped with a genuine P1,000 bill as marked money, and a black eco bag where the suspected illegal drug was placed.

Tuazon attributed the arrest of the suspect to the presence of police enforcers in barangays to whom residents can report illegal drug trade as well as to the strong collaboration among local government units, barangay officials, and law enforcers.

Last March 22, Mayor Sebastian Duterte declared a “war on illegal drugs” and threatened to kill the drug suspects if they do not stop or leave the city, which drew criticisms from various human rights activists.

From March 22 to April 8, DCPO recorded a total of seven suspects killed in 65 drug operations,

As of Friday, DCPO has yet to release the updated data on the number of drug-related operations conducted, number of casualties, suspects arrested, and the total quantity of drugs seized to date.

In a statement issued last April 8, the Human Rights Watch said the mayor’s declaration of war against drugs reenergized the abusive campaign of his father, former President Rodrigo R. Duterte.

Dr. Jean Lindo, chair of Gabriela Southern Mindanao, told MindaNews that the local government should instead strengthen “peace and justice” as development indicators and let due process take its course as the laws exist.

She said she does not agree with how the local government is dealing with the proliferation of illegal drugs in the city because as a physician, “drug problem is a health problem.” (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)