2 NPA leaders surrender in Caraga

CAGAYAN DE ORO (MindaNews / 3 May) – Two ranking New People’s Army rebels, including four of their men, surrendered in the Caraga region, an Army official said.

BGen Arsenio Sadiral, commander of the 901 Infantry Brigade, said Joel Naca, deputy secretary of the NPA Guerilla Front 30 and his wife, Linebeth Mahinay, the unit’s finance and logistics officer surrendered last April 26.

Sadiral said the couple surrendered along with their men identified as Mandy Trinidad Juagpao, the platoon medic, Jonmar Bagnol Mahinay, Joseph Montenegro and Eloy Juagpao Suazon.

He said the former rebels brought with them 12 high-powered firearms that were kept hidden in Surigao del Sur. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)

3 militiamen killed in ambush by security guards in Lanao Sur

CAGAYAN DE ORO (MindaNews / 3 May) – Three militiamen were killed and three of their companions were wounded in an ambush staged by security guards in Marogong town, Lanao del Sur Wednesday.

Lanao del Sur police spokesperson Lt. Colonel Alanaid Moner said the victims were on board a utility van and were going to the mini hydropower plant of Matling Industrial and Commercial Corp. when they were waylaid.

Moner identified the slain victims as Richard Dorano, Aljon Claver and Gino Sacare, all residents of Barangay Marogong East who were assigned to guard the hydropower plant.

He said the injured companions were brought to Marawi City for treatment.

He said the suspects are fellow security guards who have a feud with the victims. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)