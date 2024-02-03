3 y/o girl survives Maco landslide

Rescuers recover a three year old girl Friday morning 9 February 2024 three days after Tuesday nights landslide in Maco Davao de Oro Screengrab from Facebook user Illu Mi

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 9 February) — A three-year-old girl miraculously survived Tuesday night’s tragic landslide in the mining village of Masara in Maco, Davao de Oro. She was recovered by rescuers Friday morning.

A viral video posted Friday morning by Facebook user Illu Mi showed rescuers carrying the young girl, who was brought to the Davao Community Hospital in Mawab, Davao de Oro for medical attention.

In an interview with radio station XFM Tagum City, Mawab Mayor Ruperto Gonzaga identified the survivor as Sheila Malacaste, who was recovered near their house.

Gonzaga said that the girl’s vital signs “are back to normal.”

He added that the child will undergo further medical evaluations, especially her eyes which contain soil particles.

Ivy Marie Malacaste, a relative of the survivor, expressed happiness that her cousin “Chinchin” was found alive.

“Lord, thank you for hearing our prayers. Thank God my cousin Chinchin Malacaste has been found alive,” she posted in the vernacular.

As of 12 p.m. Friday, the Maco municipal government reported 15 deaths, 31 injuries and 110 still missing from the incident.

In addition, there are 1,166 families currently in various evacuation centers in the municipalities of Maco and Mawab.

The landslide happened as heavy rains poured in the area. (Ian Carl Espinosa/MindaNews)