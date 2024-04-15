Zamboangueno filmmaker Sheron Dayoc (center) receives the Best Feature Film for Southeast Asia from organizers of the Ho Chi Minh City International Film Festival in Vietnam on 13 April 2024. Photo courtesy of Flash Forward Entertainment producer Patric Mao Huang

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 15 April) – “The Gospel and The Beast,” a film directed by Zamboangueño Sheron Dayoc, bagged the best feature film award in Southeast Asia at the Ho Chi Minh City International Film Festival (HIFF) held in Vietnam.

In an online interview, Dayoc said he did not expect to win as there were other great entries that participated in film festivals held in Berlin in Germany, Busan in South Korea, Locarno in Switzerland and San Sebastian in Spain.

“Madami rin kasing magaganda na galing sa mamalalaking film festivals (There are also high quality [motion pictures] that joined big international film festivals),” he said.

Aside from the Best Feature Film Golden Star Award, he also bagged the HIFF’s Young Critics Award, during the closing program held on April 13 evening.



The Gospel of The Beast is the only Filipino-produced film in the Southeast Asian section, Dayoc said.



“It’s a big deal to win because the section is super competitive,” he said, noting that the other entries were produced with big budgets.

According to its synopsis, “The Gospel of the Beast” is a coming-of-age film about Mateo, a 15-year-old boy known for being a troublemaker in school but possessing a genuine heart for his two siblings. He assumed the role of man of the house after his father went missing, doing his best to care for them. However, a confrontation with his schoolmate Gerald escalates into violence when he accidentally kills his rival. With nowhere else to turn, Mateo seeks help from a man he barely knows, Berto, who persuades him to run away and introduces him to the world of the syndicate. As Mateo takes up residence in the old mansion where the syndicate operates, his world darkens as he slowly succumbs to despair and violence. Delivering drugs and disposing of dead bodies became part of his daily routine.

Southern Lantern Studios, the film producer, received the Golden Star award, with a cash prize of VND 120 million (equivalent to US$5,000).

Meanwhile, the Young Critics Award is an independent recognition bestowed by Vietnamese film critics selected by the HIFF. It is awarded to the different categories under the Southeast Asian Competition.



Liza Diño-Seguerra, former director of the Film Development Council of the Philippines, also posted her congratulatory message, saying the council provided support to film producer Southern Lantern Studios.

“I am humbled to have witnessed the fruition of this feature project from its development way back in 2018 when we discussed it during an ASEAN event in KL (Kuala Lumpur), Malaysia hanggang sa pagbuo ng pelikula (until the film was completed) in 2022. Super well-deserved win,” Diño-Seguerra said.

“So thrilled and honored to have served as a jury member for the first ever Ho Chi Minh International Film Festival,” Filipina actress Liza Soberano posted on Instagram. “It was such an amazing showcase of talented filmmakers from all over the world!! Truly so inspired to continue working in an industry that encourages freedom of expression and challenges the way we think. Congratulations to all winners!”

Dayoc, who is born and raised in Zamboanga City, finished his communications degree at the Ateneo de Zamboanga University here.

For his recognition, he gave credit and shared the honor with Southern Lantern Studios’ co-producers Sonny Calvento and Arden Rod Condez, and the team whom he closely worked with in the past two years. The film starred Jansen Magpusao and Ronnie Lazaro.

“This recognition serves as a personal reminder to continually challenge oneself and seek knowledge amid the film industry’s challenges,” he said upon returning to Manila Monday morning.

“Ultimately, despite the industry facing its most challenging times, we remain hopeful that we can continue to craft meaningful stories, cultivating a culture that advocates for a more compassionate society,” he added. (Frencie L. Carreon / MindaNews)