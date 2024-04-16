File photo of the creation of the new regional political party in the Davao Region, Hugpong ng Pagbabago, on February 23, 2018. (L-R) Davao Oriental Gov. Nelson Dayanghing, Davao Occidental Gov. Claude Baustista, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, Davao del Norte Gov. Anthony del Rosario, and Compostela Valley (now Davao de Oro) Gov. Jayvee Tyron Uy. MindaNews file photo by ANTONIO L. COLINA IV

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 16 April) – The Hugpong ng Pagbabago (HNP), the regional party of Vice President Sara Duterte, expelled Davao del Norte Vice Governor Oyo Uy, Tagum City Mayor Rey Uy, Davao de Oro Vice Governor Jayvee Tyron Uy, and Davao de Oro First District Representative Maricar Zamora effective Monday, April 15, because “their actions have gone against the party’s interest.”

Their expulsion came a day after a pro-Duterte rally, dubbed “Defend the Flag, Peace Rally,” was held at the Davao del Norte Sports and Tourism Complex in Tagum City, where allies of former President Rodrigo R. Duterte attacked the expelled political leaders, particularly former House Speaker and Davao Del Norte First District Representative Pantaleon Alvarez, amid the intense rivalry in the province following the suspension of Davao del Norte Gov. Edwin Jubahib.

Vice Governor Jayvee Tyron Uy, former governor of Davao de Oro, was among the founding members of HNP and served as the party’s treasurer when it was launched on February 23, 2018, along with then Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte as chairperson, Davao Occidental Gov. Claude Bautista as president, then Davao Oriental Gov. Nelson Dayanghirang as vice president, and then Davao del Norte Gov. Anthony del Rosario as secretary general.

“This decision comes in light of recent events and actions that have been found to conflict with the core principles and policies of our party,” a statement of the HNP released on Monday reads.

The regional party expressed its “sincere gratitude” to the Uys and Zamora for their contributions and efforts during their times as members of the party.

“Your participation has been appreciated, and this decision was not made lightly. We understand that such changes can be challenging, and we wish to assure you that this decision was reached only after careful review of our party’s commitment to maintaining faithful public service. We wish you all the best in your future endeavors,” it said.

It said that HNP commits to continue to uphold respect for the dignity of men and that “government resources are tools of service for all.”

It added that the regional party is anticipating the courtesy resignation of other members in preparation for the May 2025 elections. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)