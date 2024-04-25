The contingent from coastal Barangay Libertad, Kauswagan in Lanao del Norte wins the 23rd Hugyaw sa Kadagatan Festival on 24 April 2024, the town’s 76th foundation day. Photo courtesy of Kauswagan Tourism Office

KAUSWAGAN, Lanao del Norte (MindaNews / 25 April) – This once war-torn town celebrated its 76th foundation anniversary yesterday, April 24, showcasing its organic farming and marine products.

Mayor Rommel C. Arnado said the town’s Sustainable Integrated Kauswagan Development Peace Agenda (SIKAD-PA) has pedaled the way for the municipality to rise from the ashes of war to become a “center of organic farming in the province.”

Arnado said they established the Kauswagan International Organic Convention Center in 2023 to serve as a training ground for organic farming in the country.

In support of the town’s agriculture thrust, even Bangsamoro Member of Parliament Abdullah Macapaar, popularly known as Commander Bravo of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), has been pushing organic farming in Muslim and Christian communities in the town, Arnado said.

Aside from being the town where former President Joseph Estrada launched the 2000 all-out-war, then MILF rebels led by Commander Bravo also attacked Kauswagan in 2008 following the botched signing of the Memorandum of Agreement on Ancestral Domain, which the Supreme Court declared unconstitutional.

Arnado noted that Kauswagan has gone a long way from its bloody past.

Last year, the municipality hosted the 6th Organic Asia Congress attended by hundreds of participants from the region.

In October 2022, the local government unit-owned P26-million amusement park started operations at the boardwalk in Barangay Poblacion, the first of its kind in Northern Mindanao.

The town celebrated its anniversary Wednesday with a fluvial parade and showdown.

The extreme heat exhausted at least 15 dancers who joined the 23rd Hugyaw sa Kadagatan (sea dancing) Festival Wednesday morning.

Dr. Arthur Dale Laguerta, municipal health officer, said they were immediately given medical attention and are all in safe condition.

He said the heat index was estimated at 40 degrees Celsius.

The contingent from the coastal village of Libertad in Kauswagan bagged the overall grand champion of the 23rd Hugyaw sa Kadagatan Festival. (Richel Umel / MindaNews)