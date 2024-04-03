Mindanao schools cancel face-to-face classes due to heat

More areas in Mindanao have cancelled their face-to-face classes in both public and private schools after heat index rose to as much as 42 to 43 degrees Celsius in some parts of island Tuesday.

The PAGASA weather bureau said daytime heat index in Mindanao in the past days ranged from 35 to 43, the hottest areas being Western Mindanao (43c) and BARMM (42c).

PAGASA said the dry weather could reach until May.

Sultan Kudarat Vice Governor Raden, in his capacity as acting governor, suspended classes until April 15 and ordered education officials to implement online or blended teaching.

The Zamboanga Peninsula Polytechnic State University announced that “due to extreme heat index forecasted by PAGASA,” the school will shift to online classes every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday effective April 8. It will hold face-to-face classes only every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

In General Santos City, Mayor Lorelie Pacquiao suspended classes from April 2 to 5.

Pacquiao said her order stays if the extreme weather continues.

On Monday, the towns of Tantangan and Banga in South Cotabato suspended the afternoon classes due to the scorching heat brought by the El Niño phenomenon.

Two municipalities in South Cotabato province have suspended the afternoon classes of their private and public schools starting today because of the extreme heat.

Basilan-based 64IB to be transferred to Zamboanga del Sur

The Philippine Army will transfer the 64th Infantry Battalion from Barangay Tumahubong in Sumisip, Basilan to the town of Guipos in Zamboanga del Sur.

Lt. Colonel Abel Pototan, 64IB commander, did not say when the scheduled transfer will take place. His battalion has been stationed in Basilan for nine years.

Gov. Hadjiman Hataman-Salliman thanked Pototan and the 64IB for their service in maintaining the peace and order in Basilan.

Kagay-anons assured of enough supply of pentavalent vaccines

The Cagayan de Oro Health Office assured residents of enough supply of pentavalent vaccines as three cases of pertussis was detected this week.

Dr. Rachel Dilla, CHO chief, said there are 2,000 vials of pentavalent vaccines in the health centers of the city.

GMA News reported that barangay health centers they have interviewed said they ran out of supply after private hospitals started charging their patients at P2,000 per vial.

Dilla said pentavalent vaccines are given free at the health centers.