4 MILF members killed in Maguindanao

Four members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front were killed in an ambush by gunmen believed to be fighters of the rival Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters in Sharif Aguak town in Maguindanao del Sur on Sunday, April 14

Lt. Col. Regie Albellera, Sharif Aguak municipal police chief, said the four MILF fighters were aboard two motorcycles when gunmen positioned on both sides of the highway in Barangay Satan opened fire at them.

Albellera said all four MILF members died on the spot.

He said a certain Katatang, a leader of the outlawed BIFF militant group, was behind the ambush.

Cagayan de Oro Water District given 1 month to pay up

The Cagayan de Oro Bulk Water Inc. (COBI) did not cut off the water supply to the city’s 168,000 households last April 12 but instead issued a month-long extension for the local water district to pay up.

Councilor Edgar Cabanlas, chair of the Sangguniang Panlungsod’s special committee on the city’s water crisis, said COBI, the city’s bulk water supplier, extended the deadline to May 12 for the Cagayan de Oro Water District (COWD) to pay its P426-million debt.

COBI earlier threatened to cut off the water supply to the city unless COWD pays up.

40K dogs given anti-rabies shots or castrated in Davao City

The Davao City Veterinarian Office (DCVO) said more than 39,834 dogs were given anti-rabies shots or castrated from January to March this year.

“Vaccination is still one of the best ways to prevent the spread of rabies in our dogs and pets,” said Dr. Ma. Corazon Sepulveda, DCVO chief.

Sepulveda said their office is offering free vaccination and castration as part of the campaign to eradicate rabies in the city.

She urged pet owners to avail of these free services instead of going to expensive pet shops.