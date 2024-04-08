Save the Children expresses concern over kids’ health amidst scorching heat

The non-government organization Save the Children sounded the alarm over the health risks of school children who have to endure scorching heat in their classrooms.

Lawyer Alberto Muyot, head of the Save the Children Philippines, said children are vulnerable to heat-related illnesses, which could affect their health and well-being.

Several schools in Mindanao have suspended face-to-face classes and resorted to blended distance learning module due to the intense heat brought by the El Niño phenomenon.

In Cagayan de Oro, barangay chairman Julito Ogsimer ordered the suspension of classes at the East City Central School and Lapasan National High School in Barangay Lapasan last Friday.

Ogsimer said the decision to suspend classes came after teachers became worried of students who have to endure the blistering heat in their classrooms.

He said the teachers reported some students have shown signs of fatigue and dizziness.

Mayor John Dalipe also suspended all classes both public and private schools in Zamboanga City last weekend.

Media-Citizen Council formed in Surigao Norte

The mainstream media and government information officers, spearheaded by the Philippine Press Institute (PPI), organized the Surigao del Norte Media-Citizen Council in Surigao City last Friday.

Newly installed Surigao del Norte Media-Citizen Council president Tirso Clerigo Jr., of RPN-CXKS Surigao, said the organization aims to enhance quality journalism, safeguard press freedom and exact accountability among its members.

“The council is a diverse body of individuals representing those from the academe, religious sector and private organizations,” Clerigo said.

Clerigo said the council has 39 members so far.

Relief goods reach displaced families in Maguindanao Norte

Army troops escorted a convoy from the Maguindanao del Norte local government bringing food supplies to at least 1,000 displaced families affected by the armed conflict between two factions of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) in Datu Odin Sinsuat town last week.

Army Lt. Colonel Jerome Peñalosa, commander of the 2nd Mechanized Infantry Battalion, said the relief convoy managed to reach the evacuation centers in four villages affected by the fighting.

Peñalosa said 1,500 boxes of food packs were distributed to 367 families in Barangay Katkat; Barangay Dados, 190 families; Barangay Bongued, 639 families; and Barangay Ambolodto, 87 families.

He said that 300 MILF fighters were involved in the fighting last week.