2 South Cotabato towns suspend afternoon classes due to hot weather

Two municipalities in South Cotabato province suspended afternoon classes in private and public schools starting Monday, 01 April, because of the extreme heat brought by the El Niño phenomenon.

Tantangan Mayor Timee Torres-Gonzalez issued Executive Order No. 34, Series of 2024 suspending afternoon classes until April 15.

Gonzales said the Department of Education (DepEd) had agreed to hold blended classes and other alternative learning methods for the students during this period.

Banga Mayor Evangeline Palencia also ordered the suspension of afternoon classes in all levels in their town because of the sizzling weather.

Palencia ordered the suspension of afternoon classes until April 30.

The two municipalities were the first local government units in Mindanao to order the suspension of afternoon classes because of the extreme heat caused by the El Niño phenomenon.

Some municipalities in Negros Island in the Visayas and some parts of Luzon have also declared suspension of afternoon classes in all levels starting today.

Philippine Coast Guard merges 2 major commands

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) merged two major commands – the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao and Southwestern Mindanao – to optimize its resources.

Commodore Marco Antonio, currently the commanding officer of PCG Southwestern Mindanao, was also installed as concurrent commanding officer of PCG BARMM.

PCG Commandant Ronnie Gavan presided the installation at their national headquarters at the Port Area in Manila last March 28.

The merged command will have its headquarters at the Polloc Freeport and Ecozone in Parang, Maguindanao del Norte in the Bangsamoro region.

Gavan said the restructuring of the PCG in Mindanao will help strengthen monitoring in the Sulu-Celebes maritime domain of the Philippines.

Marawi honors 7 outstanding Meranaw women

The local government of Marawi City recently honored seven Meranaw women for their significant contributions to the city and its people.

The women who were honored are former Lanao del Sur Governor Bae Hadja Soraya Alonto-Adiong, mother of incumbent Governor Mamintal Adiong Jr.; former Marawi City Mayor Bae Omelkhair Basman; Regional Prosecutor Rohairah Lao; and City Schools Division Superintendent Anna Zenaida Unte-Alonto.

Also given honors are Marawi Compensation Board Chair Maisara Dandamun-Latiph, Lanao del Sur Electric Cooperative manager Nordiana Dipatuan-Ducol and Amai Pakpak Medical Center chief Dr. Shalimar Sani-Rakiin.

Marawi Mayor Majul Gandamra said these women are “exceptional,” showing their leadership and commitment that help lay the foundation for the city.

Gandamra said the invaluable roles of these Meranaw women also fostered gender equality and empowerment in the city.