The route from Del Carmen, Siargao Island to Cagdianao, DInagat Islands and vice versa. Image by Ivy Marie Mangadlao



BUTUAN CITY (MindaNews / 25 April) – With the opening of the new sea route connecting the Province of Dinagat Islands and Siargao Island in Surigao del Norte, local officials have expressed optimism it will boost tourism and trigger other economic opportunities for both islands.

Launched on Monday, April 22, the new direct sea route from Del Carmen port in Siargao Island to Cagdianao port in Dinagat Islands, and vice versa, is serviced by M/V FRENCH 777 of Nier Shipping Lines.

Authorized by the Maritime Industry Authority under Special Permit No. 2024-04-042, the vessel has a capacity of 120 passengers and can also ferry motorcycles.

The new sea route cuts travel time between the two islands to just one hour and 20 minutes. Typically, it takes four hours to travel the two areas, passing via mainland Surigao City and then another boat ride to either islands.

In a Facebook post, Dinagat Islands Governor Nilo Demerey Jr. said the opening of the new sea route is an initiative to boost local tourism in their province, through a collaboration with Del Carmen in Siargao Island.

“This endeavor will also provide livelihood opportunities for the residents of these areas. The aim is to guide tourists from Siargao to make their visit to Dinagat Islands and vice versa easier,” Demery added.

With the tagline “Complete your adventure, visit Dinagat Islands,” Demerey explained during the launch that they aim not to compete with Siargao’s tourism but rather to integrate Dinagat into the broader island adventure experience that Siargao offers.

A view of San Jose, the capital town of Dinagat Islands province. MindaNews file photo IVY MARIE MANGADLAO

Del Carmen Mayor Alfredo Coro II said that small island economies must continue to explore collective and coordinated actions to maximize natural assets to promote sustainable development and inclusive growth.

“Siargao’s tourism can be expanded to include Dinagat with its own exciting adventures as a mountainous island-province and host to Asia’s largest bonsai forest while Dinagat benefits from accessing Siargao Airport for trade and the supply chain of agricultural produce,” Coro said.

Ivonnie B. Dumadag, Department of Tourism Caraga regional director, said that connecting Siargao Island to Dinagat Islands marks the emergence of a “new tourism circuit” that opens avenues for promoting lesser-known yet equally stunning destinations within the region.

“We capitalize on the strength of Siargao, primarily its accessibility, and use that strength to help nearby Dinagat Islands, which also offers world-class yet pristine natural attractions,” Dumadag said.

She also pointed out that the endeavor is in line with the mission of the agency, which is to promote the equitable distribution of income from tourism for inclusive growth.

In 2023, DOT Caraga’s records showed that Dinagat Island logged a total of 22,832 tourist arrivals, a 35.76% increase from its record in 2022, when it tallied 16,818 tourists.

Meanwhile, Siargao logged the highest number of tourist arrivals in the region for 2023, recording a total of 529,822 tourist visits, which represented a 323.56% increase from the 125,088 tourists logged in 2022.

The regular trip schedule of M/V FRENCH 777 for Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday will depart from Del Carmen at 7:00 a.m. and from Cagdianao at 1:00 p.m.

For the Tuesday-Thursday-Saturday schedule, it will depart from Del Carmen at 1:30 p.m. and from Cagdianao at 3:00 p.m.

The rates are set at P350 for regular fare, with a 20% discount available for senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and students, while children aged 4-10 can avail of tickets at P175. (Ivy Marie Mangadlao / MindaNews)