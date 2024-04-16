The author with Proculo “Sir Proc” Maslog (right) and wife Pepot in Sydney in 2006. MindaNews file photo by BOBBY TIMONERA

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY (MindaNews / 16 April) – Veteran Mindanawon journalist Proculo Maslog, former editor of several community papers here, passed away on Monday, April 15. He was 76.

Sydney-based book author Kristyn Maslog-Levis messaged me that his father, whom I considered my mentor in journalism, died in his sleep at their house in Barangay Patag here.

“Wala na si Papa (Papa is gone),” the terse message said.

I immediately called to console Kristyn, whom I first met when she was still a reporter of ABS-CBN Cagayan de Oro during the 1990s.

Maslog died a day after his 76th birthday on Sunday, April 14.

“Sir Procs,” as most students and colleagues fondly called him, was suffering from Parkinson’s disease, a brain condition that affects the nervous system, for the past two years, the daughter said.

“He just left us silently. We were thankful because the last few weeks were painful for him,” Levis said.

Levis said Maslog’s remains were cremated immediately Monday night “as per his instructions.”

“One week vigil, no speeches, only music. He told us to follow his instructions strictly,” Levis said.

Accolades poured despite Sir Proc’s austere instructions.

In a statement, the Cagayan de Oro Press Club (COPC) said Maslog’s “contribution to journalism and the field of communication studies throughout his lifetime inspired a generation of media practitioners and communicators.”

“He is one of the pillars of community journalism in Cagayan de Oro City, if not Mindanao, “the COPC said.

Maslog chaired the Mass Communication Department and later on, became Dean of the School of Arts and Sciences at Pilgrim Christian College here.

He also served as Cagayan de Oro City public information officer during the administration of the late Mayor Pablo Magtajas in the 1990s.

Sir Procs was the younger brother of journalist, media scholar and professor Dr. Crispin Maslog, founding member of the Asian Media Information and Communication Center.

“CDO has lost one of its early leaders in community journalism,” Switzerland-based Diomedes Eviota said.

“Sir Procs” usually gave advise to newbie reporter he assigned to different beats.

On assignment to cover the Philippine Army’s 4th Infantry Division in Brangay Patag here, he gave me this advise: “ Froi, just remember when I covered the military, those Huey helicopters were already very old. Now you will be riding on them like what I did.”

I never met an accident with the Huey helicopters in my long years of covering the military but that advise stuck in my mind. Later, I had the honor of giving the same advise to his daughter Kristyn, when she first came to cover the military beat for ABS-CBN Cagayan de Oro.

As the city public information officer during the Magtajas administration, “Sir Procs” never influenced the decision of the editorial board of the newspapers he worked with.

To recall, when then Sunstar-Cagayan de Oro editor-in-chief Carlos Conde decided to publish a negative story on Magtajas, Maslog did not argue against it. He just smiled as he read the news story.

Sir Procs also introduced me to the world of boxing, where he was a certified judge. He assigned me to cover “Boxing at the Park,” a weekly competition here that produced Olympian Carlo Paalam and flyweight Roberto “Bobby “ Jalnaiz.

After every boxing match we covered, Sir Procs would bring me to Cruz Taal Street where we would have a sumptuous dinner of grilled chicken leg and petso.

Maslog once served as MindaNews sports editor.

While I am mourning his passing, I pray that a Huey helicopter will fetch “Sir Procs” to heaven in one great ride.

Thank you Sir Procs for those moments we shared together.

Maayong paglawig Sir and hold on tight to that chair as the Huey ascends to heaven. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)