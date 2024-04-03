MALAYBALAY CITY (MindaNews / 03 April) – The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology has removed provinces in Mindanao that were included in the list of areas that could be hit by a possible tsunami after a magnitude 7.5 earthquake that hit Taiwan early Wednesday morning.

In the latest advisory, only the residents of four provinces – Batanes Group of Islands, Cagayan, Ilocos Norte and Isabela – all in Northern Luzon, were advised to move to higher ground or farther inland.

Phivolcs’ earlier advisory included Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Dinagat Islands, Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur, Davao Occidental and Davao Oriental in the list of provinces that could be hit by a tsunami.

The provinces of Quezon, Aurora, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Albay, Catanduanes, and Sorsogon in Luzon, and Eastern Samar, Northern Samar, Leyte, and Southern Leyte in the Visayas were also included but later removed from the alert. (MindaNews)