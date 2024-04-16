Radney Velascoliñan explains what he calls his unique “Katol Art.” He says it would take an average of three weeks to finish one piece of art work, in a process that involves puncturing parts of a drawing with lighted mosquito coils. Photo taken in Malaybalay City on Monday (15 April 2024). MindaNews photo by H. MARCOS C. MORDENO

MALAYBALAY CITY (MindaNews / 16 April) – Bukidnon’s month-long Kaamulan had entered its last week, and the festival site, the capitol grounds in Malaybalay City, was in a frenzy. Hundreds of locals and visitors milled around, either hunting for souvenirs or looking for a place to dine among the several food stalls offering mostly Pinoy cuisine.

At one end of the wooded area, Radney Velascoliñan had mounted eight framed artworks in black and white. One featured the face of pool international hall-of-fame awardee Efren “Bata” Reyes, dubbed “The Magician” for his uncanny ability to make incredible shots. Another showed the world-renowned tattoo artist Apo Whang-od. I also saw a portrait of Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow in the hit “Pirates of the Caribbean.”

Velascoliñan’s works look far from being extraordinary but for the fact that he uses a medium that may be considered unique – mosquito coils or locally called “katol.” You heard it right, but, no, he doesn’t draw the images with those intoxicating repellants. He first draws a face or an object with a pen or pencil on white paper and then creates holes in selected areas by burning these with the coils. Afterward he places the image on top of a black cartolina, turning the burned parts into highlights or shadows.

“Each piece usually takes three weeks to finish. I have to take many breaks to prevent prolonged exposure to the fumes,” he said in Cebuano. “I would wear five layers of mask and use an electric fan but it’s not enough for protection. I wish I could buy a really good mask,” he added, referring to a respirator.

“I would use an average of six boxes or 60 pieces of mosquito coils. I call my art unique because I haven’t seen somebody else doing this. I have to be patient and careful because if I happen to burn the wrong part of an image I have to start all over again, unlike other mediums like watercolor which can be covered if the artist applies the wrong color,” he said.

Aside from watercolor, most artists are using acrylic, oil, gouache, and ink to give them more flexibility. Talaandig artists in neighboring Lantapan town are specializing in using soil (clay) mixed with other substances.

Velascoliñan said it was in 1985, when he was still studying, that he developed an interest in art, and started his “burning style” by using midribs of coconut leaves. “But the problem with midribs is that the fire easily dies. I had to dip it in kerosene to make the fire last longer.”

It wasn’t until 1996 that Velascoliñan, a native of Cagayan de Oro City who has moved to Malaybalay, decided to make his craft a source of income.

He, however, admitted he is still trying to make his medium known and appreciated, which also means financial struggle on his part. “I haven’t sold a single piece of my artwork for three months now. Still, I’m happy to share my art. I have gone to other places in Bukidnon to show and promote my style.”

Nonetheless, he felt glad that Efren Reyes had promised to buy the piece that shows the pool legend in a serious mood at play. The amount he mentioned was many times higher than the usual 1,500 pesos for each of his works. (H. Marcos C. Mordeno / MindaNews)