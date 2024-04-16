BARIRA, Maguindanao del Norte (MindaNews / 16 April) — Troops from the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the US Marine Corps conduct advanced rifle marksmanship training and immediate action drills at the 1st Marine Brigade Firing Range inside Camp Iranun in Barira, Maguindanao del Norte on Monday, April 15.

The training is part of the on-going Marine Exercise 2024 (MAREX24) being done in what used to be Camp Abubakar, former headquarters of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, which saw heavy warfare and captured by government troops during the all-out war declared by then President Joseph Estrada in 2000.

The marksmanship training combines techniques from the US Marine Corps and AFP troops to enhance shooting proficiency among MAREX participants and improve their quick reaction when engaging

enemies in combat.

All photos were taken on Monday, 15 April 2024 by MANMAN DEJETO / MindaNews.

US Marine Corps instructors and Philippine Marine troops participate in the advanced rifle marksmanship training as part of MAREX 2024.

US Marine Corps instructors and Philippine Marine soldiers check their targets during the advanced rifle marksmanship training as part of MAREX 2024.



(Photos by MANMAN DEJETO / MindaNews)