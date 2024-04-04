DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 4 April)— The regional office of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH-11) told the City Council that they will lead “regular coordination meetings” with the City Transport and Traffic Management Board (CTTMB), water and electric utilities, and telecommunication services to rectify road congestion problems brought about by suspended road construction issues.

Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte on March 6 posted a statement on his Facebook page, calling the attention of DPWH-Davao and all other entities and contractors to immediately comply and coordinate with the City Transport and Traffic Management Board and to secure necessary permits before conducting any road activity “that will impair road conditions in the city.”

“We have noticed passable roads that are in good condition, which you already started to break and excavate while there are still a lot of road projects that are left unfinished. These are all causing inconvenience and pose risk to the safety of the public,” Duterte said.

DPWH-11 spokesperson Dean Ortiz said regular meetings must aim to bring “corrective measures” to the ongoing road issues here, and present their report by April 30.

“Can you give us until the end of the month [to give the report]? I think that’s long enough to discuss issues [with other stakeholders],” Ortiz said during the council’s session under suspended rules on Tuesday morning.

Under Executive Order No. 31 series of 2019 signed by former mayor and current Vice President Sara Duterte, the CTTMB is composed of representatives from the City Administrator’s Office, City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO), City Planning and Development Office (CPDO), City Engineer’s Office (CEO), and the chairperson of the Sangguniang Panlungsod’s Committee on Transport and Communication.

Other members of CTTMB include representatives from the Traffic Section of the Davao City Police Office (DCPO), Land Transportation Franchising Regulatory Board (LTFRB), Land Transportation Office (LTO), DPWH-11, Davao City Chamber of Commerce and Industry Inc. (DCCCII), a representative from the transport groups, a representative from organizations of professionals, and a representative from a non-government organization.

The CTTMB’s primary function to formulate policies, review, recommend and approve transport and traffic management plans and programs that may be drawn or prepared.

This was raised after Councilor Diosdado Mahipus Jr. said that road problems “might be solved through regular meetings” as he said these types of problems can be “repeatable.”

The councilor cited the letter of lawyer Eduardo IV Perez, assistant head of the Transport Planning and Management Division, citing that road closures happen because either “contractors have no idea of coordinating with the LGU first, or they just do not care about the inconveniences they will cause to the road users.”

Perez, who was also present during the council hearing, said that CTTMB formulated a set of guidelines or policy resolutions in order to prevent or even minimize the road challenges, but it seems that the guidelines were rather just “a gentleman’s agreement.”

The six guidelines in May 2023 include: the need to install traffic advisory signages at critical areas around the city, in coordination with traffic engineering division of CTTMO; dissemination through electronic platforms in coordination with transport planning division of CTTMO; commencement of projects three days after information dissemination; coordination with telecommunication companies, utility companies and CTTMO traffic signal maintenance team; an affidavit of undertaking should be provided that it will comply with the guidelines set by the CTTMB and that said undertaking has expiration; and removal of traffic management advisories and traffic control devices should not be made unless project is totally complete.

“There are still entities involved in road infrastructure projects that failed to comply with these existing policy resolutions. Hence, CTTMO is here presenting another challenge in enforcing them,” Perez said.

Mahipus then said, “I want to reiterate these DPWH engineers. To those who work on the ground to please help us [in solving traffic problems] kasi nakakahiya sa ating mga tao kung di natin magawa ito (because it’s shameful if we cannot fix this),” Mahipus Jr. said.

In response to CTTMB and Mahipus’ concerns, Ortiz said they have to secure first a list of contractors who allegedly broke the CTTMB guidelines.

“Actually we are not dictated by our contractors, it’s the other way around… every instruction that we give them, it’s something they must follow to the dot,” Ortiz said.

Meanwhile, Perez also said that the telecommunication companies complied with the guidelines they set, as asked by Councilor Edgar Ibuyan Jr.

When Mahipus asked if Vice Mayor J. Melchor Quitain, the presiding officer, should hold the DPWH-11 responsible in any means if they cause road congestion again, Quitain said for now, they can only keep on reminding DPWH “as they cannot impose sanctions.”

“All we can do for now is to keep on reminding DPWH-11 and we hope by making this session public… we are hoping this might be a way for [DPWH-11] to greatly improve on the coordination and cooperation,” Quitain said. (Ian Carl Espinosa / MindaNews)