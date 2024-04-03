DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 3 April)— The Davao City Police Office (DCPO) said it has secured multiple CCTV footage surrounding the incident near LCI Bus Garage along Quimpo Boulevard here where a young woman was stabbed to death on Easter Sunday.

This screenshot from the Public Safety and Security Office Facebook page shows an available vantage point of line CCTV cameras at the general area of the crime scene where Cinderela Rosales was stabbed to death.

But DCPO spokesperson Hazel Tuazon told MindaNews in an interview Wednesday morning that the identity of the two assailants of Cinderela Rosales could not be ascertained yet because “the suspects wore helmets and their faces are not visible.”

She said they have secured more than two footage that need enhancement to fully picture out some features of the suspects and that they now have one “person of interest” so far.

Angel Sumagaysay, head of the Public Safety and Security Office (PSSO), earlier said they provided the DCPO with the footage, being the agency responsible for managing the city’s CCTV cameras.

A report from the City Information Office in 2023 said that about 100 CCTV cameras were installed around the city. Based on the latest inventory, four are non-operational due to factors beyond the office’s control.

The cameras near the bus garage, Sumagaysay said, are operational.

Col. Richard Bad-ang, DCPO director, said over TV news that they are currently looking at the CCTV footage to determine the suspects who stabbed Rosales, housewife and resident of Purok Maharlika, Barangay Cuambogan, Tagum City in Davao del Norte.

The police chief also said that “business rivalry” could be a possible motive as well.

In a spot report sent to media, police said Rosales was alone at the time of the incident as her husband had left to buy medicine at a nearby pharmacy.

Rosales was reportedly stabbed by two unidentified persons who immediately fled from the crime scene.

“The investigation is still ongoing to identify the suspects and to file the case,” Tuazon said in a radio interview through DxDC RMN Davao. (Ian Carl Espinosa / MindaNews)