Mt. Apo, the country’s highest peak. MindaNews file photo by BOBBY TIMONERA

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 02 April) – The Sangguniang Panlungsod or city council approved Tuesday, 02 April, the declaration of Mount Apo, the country’s highest peak, as a geological monument in the area.

Known as the Mount Apo Geopark Ordinance of 2024, the measure seeks to establish Mt. Apo as among the world heritage sites of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

Councilor Ocampo Temujin “Tek” Ocampo, chair of the Committee on Environment and Natural Resources, lauded the passage of the ordinance.

“There is a need to declare Mount Apo as a geological park, taking into account the mountain’s rich geological history, being a biodiversity hotspot, its cultural significance, and its scenic beauty,” he said.

The ordinance mandated the crafting of a geoconservation plan to define how to manage the conservation area. This includes site management strategies in habitat protection, rehabilitation, community organizing, promotion of environmental education and awareness, ecotourism, geotourism and other activities.

“The plan should be mainstreamed in the Forest Use Plan, Comprehensive Land Use Plan, Comprehensive Development Plan, and Zoning of the City to ensure harmonized implementation of programs, projects, and activities thereat,” it stated.

It requested the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) to manage the geopark’s Davao City side.

The ordinance will also create policies relative to the geopark declaration, assuring protection and conservation of the watershed area in the city, which will support critically endangered species such as the Philippine Eagle and other threatened wildlife.

Mount Apo, the country’s highest peak with an elevation of 3,143.6 meters and considered a biodiversity hotspot, was declared an ASEAN Heritage Park on November 29, 1984.

ASEAN stands for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

So far, there are 38 ASEAN Heritage Parks in the region, nine of them in the Philippines.

Mount Apo was also proclaimed as a protected area under the National Integrated Protected Areas Systems of 1991.

Subject to the approval of the Mayor’s Office, the ordinance will take effect 15 days after publication in a newspaper. (Ian Carl Espinosa / MindaNews)