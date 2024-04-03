DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 3 April)—The Regional Trial Court (RTC)-Branch 12 has issued a warrant of arrest against Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) founder Pastor Apollo C. Quiboloy and his five other co-accused in the alleged crime of child abuse and sexual abuse.

Pastor Apollo C. Quiboloy. File photo by MANMAN DEJETO

Police said that so far, three of his followers and co-accused are now in the custody of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) after authorities served the warrants in three areas: in Barangay Tamayong in Calinan District in the KOJC’s “prayer mountain,” at the KOJC compound near the Davao International Airport, and in Samal Island where Quiboloy also has a property.

But Quiboloy is nowhere to be found.

A copy of the order dated April 1, 2024 was posted on the Facebook page of Senator Risa Hontiveros on Wednesday.

Quiboloy is being accused of sexual abuse and, in addition, an alleged crime of child abuse against him and co-accused Jackielyn W. Roy, Cresente Cañada, Paulene Cañada, Ingrid C. Cañada, and Sylvia Cemañes.

Both crimes are punishable under the Republic Act 7610, also known as Special Protection of Children Against Child Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act.

The King Dome at the KOJC compound near the Davao International Airport. MindaNews file photo by YAS D. OCAMPO

Maj. Catherine dela Rey, spokesperson of the Police Regional Office Davao, said that Cresente Cañada surrendered in Barangay Tamayong, where he is also barangay chairman. Paulene Cañada and Sylvia Cemañes, meanwhile, surrendered at the NBI office, Dela Rey added.

Aside from Quiboloy, the whereabouts of Jackielyn W. Roy and Ingrid Cañada are still unknown.

Serving the warrants, Dela Rey said, was a joint operation of the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the NBI.

The trial court, designated as a Family Court, resolved to issue the arrest order after it did not receive any resolution to the motion for reconsideration filed by Quiboloy’s counsels with the Department of Justice, which reversed the findings of lack of probable cause by the Office of the Prosecutor.

The trial court said that it deferred the implementation of its order dated March 14, 2024 finding probable cause to issue warrant of arrest against the pastor and his co-accused after their counsels filed motion for reconsideration to the “Department of Justice’s resolution indicting them as charged.”

The RTC added that “more than reasonable time has lapsed, the Court did not receive any resolution of the accused’s motion for reconsideration by the [DOJ] neither a copy of the same was furnished to the Court by the accused’s counsels nor manifestation was duly filed, at the very least.”

Hontiveros, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality, said she believes Quiboloy will be arrested as the police in Davao “previously expressed its willingness to work with other law enforcement agencies in arresting the Kingdom of Jesus Christ leader.”

She said her committee is expecting an appearance of Quiboloy, who remains in hiding, once he is arrested.

There is a pending arrest order that the Senate issued after the KOJC leader was cited in contempt for refusing to attend its investigations on the allegations of human trafficking and sexual abuse.

“He should just cooperate and properly answer the accusations hurled against him. Kung walang kasalanan, hindi kailangang magtago (If you are not guilty, there is no reason to hide),” Hontiveros said. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)