



The winners of the 2023 Community Press Awards of the Philippine Press Institute. MindaNews photo

MANILA (MindaNews / 25 April) – Three Mindanao newspapers won in the 2023 Community Press Awards during ceremonies held at the Century Park Hotel here on Thursday, April 25.

Organized by the Philippine Press Institute (PPI), the winners from Mindanao are SunStar Davao, for best in environmental reporting and best in photojournalism, both in the daily category; and the Central Mindanao Newswatch, for best in business and economic reporting in the weekly category.

The Mindanao Times was the Mindanao winner in the inaugural best news website.

There were separate winners for Luzon and Visayas.

For its environmental reporting award, SunStar Davao was cited “for helping its community understand how problems related to the environment, one of the most complex and important issues of our time, will change their lives.”

The PPI said that in the photojournalism award, SunStar Davao “shines out of all entries submitted … [as it] consistently fielded their own photojournalists for the task.”

The Central Mindanao Newswatch, on the other hand, was cited for “frequently provid[ing] coverage on business stories that are written in-house and provid[ing] in-depth coverage of business news that is often localized to make the stories more accessible to its readers.”

Mindanao Times, the PPI said, has “leverag[ed] the advantages of online platforms to build a more engaged community. The website offers easy access on any device, a user-friendly interface, social media links, a feedback box, and multimedia offerings that make content interactive and compelling.”

The PPI, founded in 1964, started giving out the Community Press Awards in 1997. (MindaNews)