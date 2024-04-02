DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 01 April) – A 22-year-old woman died after she was stabbed by two unidentified suspects at 7:35 p.m. on Easter Sunday, March 31, in Davao City, an official of the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) reported on Monday.

Police identified the victim as Cinderela Rosales, housewife and a resident of Purok Maharlika, Barangay Cuambogan, Tagum City, Davao del Norte.

DCPO spokesperson Capt. Hazel Tuazon said in a message to reporters that “holdup” had been ruled out as a motive based on initial investigations.

She said authorities are looking at “personal grudge” as the motive for the killing of the victim.

Tuazon said that investigation is still ongoing to determine the suspects.

She said the stabbing incident happened outside the garage of the Land Car, Inc. bus along Quimpo Boulevard.

Citing the testimony of a witness, Tuazon said the suspects charged towards the victim from across the road and stabbed her until she fell to the ground.

The suspects fled immediately after the attack.

Tuazon said the victim was alone at the time of the incident, as her husband had left to buy medicine from a nearby pharmacy. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)