PBBM doles out P265M to LGUs affected by floods, landslides

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 8 February)—President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. led on Wednesday the turnover of P265 million in cash assistance to 12 local government units (LGUs) to aid them in recovering from the effects of the heavy rains and landslides brought about by the shear line and the low pressure area the past days.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr checks out the damage caused by the landslide in Barangay Masara in the municipality of Maco Davao de Oro on Wednesday 7 February 2024 Photo courtesy of the Presidential Communications Office

The assistance from the Office of the President will be distributed among 12 LGUs covering 673 barangays and 317,394 affected households across five regions in Mindanao: five LGUs in Davao Region (Davao City, Davao del Norte, Davao Occidental, Davao de Oro, Davao Oriental), four in Caraga Region (Butuan City, Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Surigao del Sur), one from Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Maguindanao del Sur), one from Soccsksargen Region (Cotabato Province), and one in Northern Mindanao (Bukidnon).

The LGUs of Davao del Norte, Davao Oriental, Agusan del Sur, and Davao de Oro will receive P30 million each while Surigao del Sur and Maguindanao del Sur will receive P25 million each.

Davao City, Butuan City, and Davao Occidental will receive P20 million each; Agusan del Norte will receive P15 million; while Cotabato Province and Bukidnon will receive P10 million each.

“Our President has authorized the release from his presidential social civic fund of an amount of P265 million,” Social Welfare and Development Secretary Rex Gatchalian said during the situation briefing at the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH)–Panacan Depot here.

The financial assistance is on top of the government’s emergency fund transfer to the affected families in the region, he said.

“That is why I released the P265 million to make sure that the people will feel the immediate response [from government] that they can use in their needs,” the President said.

He likewise told the DPWH and other government agencies to fast-track clearing operations along roads to hasten the delivery of aid and relief to the affected areas.

“We should prioritize isolated areas, find a way for vehicles to pass through so we could bring the needs of the affected people,” Marcos said.

Meanwhile, Interior and Local Government Secretary Benjamin “Benhur” Abalos Jr. said that they, in coordination with the Metro Manila Development Authority, will bring portable hydration packs to Davao de Oro, especially in the landslide area in Masara in Maco, Davao de Oro, so people will have immediate access to potable water.

Gatchalian said they will also distribute tents to Davao de Oro immediately as requested by Governor Dorothy Gonzaga. (Ian Carl Espinosa / MindaNews)