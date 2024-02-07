2,672 ARBs get titles from PBBM, VP Sara

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 7 February)—President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos and Vice President Sara Duterte led the giving of titles to 2,672 agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) under the Land and Acquisition Distribution (LAD) program of the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) at Rizal Memorial Colleges Gymnasium here Wednesday.

Agrarian reform beneficiaries wave their titles received from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and Vice President Sara Duterte in Davao City on Wednesday 7 February 2024 MindaNews photo by IAN CARL ESPINOSA

Approximately 3,560 hectares of land, with titles, from six provinces will reportedly be distributed among ARBs in the Davao Region.

In a speech, President Marcos said this is part of his promise to farmers during his first State of the Nation address to continue to push and advocate for agrarian reform, alleviating farmers from being economically challenged.

“Kailangan ng tulong ng mga magsasaka, lahat ng kayang maibigay ng pamahalaan, ng pribadong sektor ay ibibigay namin para naman masabi nating maganda ang pamumuhay ng ating mga magsasaka,” Marcos said.

The President said that he was happy to set foot in the city, recalling how Dabawenyos supported him and his family during the elections.

“Masaya ako at nakadalaw ako dito sa Davao. Maraming masasayang alala ang ibinigay ng Davaoeño sa akin at sa aking pamilya sa mga nakalipas na panahon,” Marcos said.

The said distribution will be the second installment of DAR’s Support to Parcelization of Lands for Individual Titling (SPLIT) project, aiming to improve and strengthen land security and property rights of ARBs.

Republic Act No. 11953, also known as the New Agrarian Emancipation Act, which was signed into law by President Marcos last July 2023, aims to give rights to property of ARBs by giving Certificate of Land Owner Awards (CLOAs).

The law will also eliminate amortization of principal payments, interest, debt, and penalties on land they are presently tilling. (Ian Carl Espinosa / MindaNews)