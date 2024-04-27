FACT CHECK | Fake CHED scholarship announcement posted on Facebook

MindaNews fact-checked an announcement posted on the Facebook page PRC News and Updates that the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) is now accepting scholarship applications online. The announcement is fake.

The announcement, posted at least two times – on April 12 and 22 complete with the CHED logo – said:

“ATTENTION! All Students Senior Highschool, 1st Year, 2nd, 3rd year College Advice to Apply online to be part of CHED SCHOLARSHIP School Year 2024-2025.” [sic]

It said the only requirements are report card and TOR (transcript of record), and the deadline is on June 28.

This is fake because as of April 26, CHED has not announced yet the opening of applications for the academic year 2024-2025. The latest on CHED’s website was still the closed 2023-2024 call for application.

PRC News and Updates provided links where applicants may file their applications. The links are false too.

One of the links leads to a blog site asking for the applicant’s full name, birthday, contact number, email, and home address. A second one also leads to a blog site with an application form for a supposed Land Bank scholarship for elementary, high school and college students and asking similar information. Below it is another application form for those who want to avail of “libreng cell phone at tablet” (free cell phone and tablet).

Sharing personal information on dubious sites may lead to phishing or hacking scams.

Applicants for CHED scholarships may apply online using the link available at the agency’s official website. The form found in this link is markedly different from the forms in the links provided by PRC News and Updates.

The official CHED Scholarship application form asks not just for information like the applicant’s birthday, mobile number, email, and home address; it also asks information about the applicant’s parents/guardian, name and location of school, and income requirements like Income Tax Return or Certificate of Tax Exemption.

In addition, CHED’s eligibility requirements for the scholarship provide, among others, that graduating high school students/high school graduates who wish to apply must have a general weighted average of at least 96 percent for Full Merit Program and 93 percent to 95 percent or its equivalent for Half Merit Program.

This means not all those who wish to apply may do so like PRC News and Updates implied in the fake announcement.

As of 12 p.m. on April 24, PRC News and Updates had 31,000 likes and 63,000 followers.

As with all our other reports, MindaNews welcomes leads or suggestions from the public to potential fact-check stories. (H. Marcos C. Mordeno / MindaNews)