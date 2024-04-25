Armed conflict hampers biodiversity conservation efforts in Mindanao – USM research

Researchers from the University of Southern Mindanao (USM) in Kabacan, North Cotabato have found that the long years of conflict in Mindanao between government forces and armed Moro groups have reduced the biodiversity in the island’s remaining forests.

In a study published at the American conservation news portal Mongabay.com, the researchers also said there are gaps in knowledge as researchers avoid these conflict areas for fear of getting caught in the crossfire.

The security problems associated with the ongoing conflict have made it difficult in implementing and monitoring programs to protect the natural resources, the researchers said.

One major area of concern is the Liguasan Marsh, which straddles the provinces of Maguindanao del Norte, Maguindanao del Sur and North Cotabato, according to the research.

The USM researchers noted that Liguasan Marsh “is a vital wetland for waterbirds and a significant migration route for many species.”

They said the wetlands in Liguasan Marsh are understudied because of the ongoing conflict in the area, apparently referring to the intermittent clashes between the military and the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters.

Outrage against abusive drivers at Davao airport

Transport officials in Davao City will set up an identification system to get rid of abusive drivers at the Francisco Bangoy Airport, after numerous complaints made the rounds on social media.

Dionisio Abude, Davao City Transport and Traffic Management Office chief, said they will deploy deputized enforcers at the airport to ensure the proper identification of drivers and taxi cabs.

He said that arriving passengers at the airport have complained of abusive drivers charging excessive fares, and not using the taxi meters.

Mayor Sebastian Duterte has warned the abusive drivers to stop their practice.

CDO eyes P25-M waste-to-energy plant

The local government of Cagayan de Oro City is planning to construct a P25-million waste-to-energy conversion plant at the sanitary landfill in Barangay Pagalungan.

First District Councilor Jay Pascual said the Department of Trade and Industry is willing to finance the project, which was seen to ease the garbage problem in the city.

Pascual said the proposed plant will be similar to that built in Singapore, which is “smokeless and considered to be environmental friendly.”