23 barangays in Davao placed under state of calamity

Almost a week after the flood dozens of residents are still at the evacuation center in Juliville Subdivision in Barangay Tigatto Davao City as of Feb 5 2024 Hundreds of houses were submerged in floodwaters due to swelling of nearby Davao River amid the continuous rains MindaNews photo

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 6 February) – The City Council approved a resolution Tuesday placing 26 barangays in Davao City under a state of calamity due to floods brought by the trough of a low pressure area last week.

Resolution 01-2024 declared the following areas as under a state of calamity: Barangays in Lasang, San Isidro, Bunawan Proper, Barangay 1-A, 2-A, 5-A, 8-A, 9-A, 10-A, 19-B; Matina Crossing, Maa, Tigatto, Waan, New Carmen, and Tambobong for being flooded.

Barangays Marilog Proper, Salaysay, Tamugan, Lamanan, Saloy, Malabog, and Paquibato Proper were also included in the resolution due to damage caused by landslides.

According to the latest City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) data, 38,019 families or 156,772 individuals were affected by the effects of the LPA.

Myrna Ortiz, committee on finance, ways and means and appropriations chair and the resolution’s proponent, said they will allocate 30 percent of the city’s quick response fund this year of around P664 million.

Of the approved allocation of P109 million, P84,350,000 will be given to the affected residents in areas under a state of calamity, P19 million in relief goods for other local government units, and P6.1 million in financial assistance to other LGUs.

“It’s now the task of the executive department with regard to the implementation of how (the funds will be used),” Ortiz said in an interview with reporters Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Alfredo Baloran, City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) head expressed hopes that the state of calamity would not be prolonged, even as another LPA is approaching Mindanao, which could bring rains and strong winds this week as forecast by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration.

He also said the city has enough manpower for rescue, relief delivery, and other necessary operations.

“Upon approval…We will continue the distribution of food packs and other relief to the victims, as CSWDO’s stocks are almost used up,” Baloran said in the vernacular.

The state of calamity may be lifted by the city council upon the recommendation of the CDRRMO based on its assessment of the situation. (Ian Carl Espinosa/MindaNews)