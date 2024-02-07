11,000 flee in Butuan due to floods despite fair weather

BUTUAN CITY (MindaNews / 7 February)—Although the weather is fair here, flood waters from other areas battered by heavy rains since last week—like Agusan del Sur and parts of the Davao Region—converged at the Agusan River and flooded many parts of the city, displacing 10,980 individuals from 3,646 families living along riversides and low-lying communities.

Residents wade through flooded streets using an improvised boat in Barangay Baan Riverside, Butuan City, on Tuesday (6 February 2024). MindaNews photo by IVY MARIE MANGADLAO

Mycl Angeli Sumalinog, head of the Early Warning System Management Section of the City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CDRRMO), said in a press conference Wednesday that the displaced individuals are from 24 urban barangays, mostly situated along the bank of the Agusan River.

Sumalinog said that most of the incidents reported to their operations center involved river flooding, but there were also cases of creek overflow, flash flooding, and landslides.

“Even though we have fair weather here, it has been raining in the southern part of Mindanao, specifically in Davao and Agusan del Sur. Their water will flow through the Agusan River, and we serve as the catch basin,” she explained.

“So, if they have a high volume of water there, and when their water subsides, we here in Butuan will experience flooding because it flows towards us, regardless of whether it’s sunny or rainy,” Sumalinog added.

She mentioned that the water level is still continuing to rise. Measuring 3.1 meters as of 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sumalinog said it still falls under the red alert category, prompting the advisory for forced evacuation.

She said it is a half-meter rise within four days, starting from February 3 when the CDRRMO initially issued the forced evacuation notice.

Sumalinog said that the Agusan River Basin Flood Forecasting and Warning Center of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) alerted them that the floodwater in Talacogon, Agusan del Sur is still at six meters.

“In the following days, there is still a possibility that the water may flow towards our area. That’s why we continue to monitor and coordinate with barangay officials. We strongly advise forced evacuation, especially for those situated beside the river as the water level is expected to rise,” she added.

Nely Cotamora, 58, a resident of Barangay Buhangin, told MindaNews that she and her family wanted to evacuate. But upon reaching the assigned evacuation center at Butuan City Central Elementary School, they found it already jampacked. They were instructed to transfer to another evacuation center at Florencio R. Sibayan Central Elementary School.

Residents use wooden canoes to navigate flooded roads in Barangay Buhangin in Butuan City. MindaNews photo by IVY MARIE MANGADLAO

Cotamora said they didn’t go to Sibayan because the rooms for evacuees are located on the second up to the fourth floors. “My husband is paralyzed, which makes it challenging for him to climb stairs. That’s why we decided to stay at home,” she added.

But she said they are worried every night as the flood waters continue to rise, more so during high tide. “We had no other place to go,” Cotamora lamented.

She said they have not received any relief goods from the city government even though they were also affected by the flooding, and wonders why only those at the evacuation center received assistance.

Sumalinog confirmed this, stating that only those staying in evacuation centers and those who sought shelter with relatives and friends and reported to their barangay officials would receive relief from the City Social Welfare and Development.

“They didn’t evacuate, so they are not displaced. Hence, they cannot claim assistance,” she said.

According to the latest advisory from PAGASA, the easterlies are currently affecting the eastern section of the country, including Butuan City. This weather pattern will bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms, and there is a possibility of flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains at times. (Ivy Marie Mangadlao / MindaNews)