DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 7 April) – The Davao City Durians once again reigned supreme as this year’s overall champion in the Davao Region Athletic Association (DavRAA) Meet. It was also last year’s champion.

The Durians bagged 158 gold medals, 115 silver medals, and 112 bronze medals for this year’s sports meet, according to the DAVRAAMeet Facebook page and final tally from the Department of Education – Region 11 (DepEd-11) posted on their Facebook on Sunday morning,

“Most of these (gold) medals are from athletics, swimming, and individual sports, and some team sports as well,” Mikey Aportadera, officer-in-charge of the Sports Development Division of the City Mayor’s Office (SDD-CMO) said.

Like last year, Tagum City Premier again placed second, with 62 gold medals, 55 silver medals, and 47 bronze medals, while Davao Del Norte ended up a close third, with 61 gold medals, 50 silver medals, and 70 bronze medals.

Panabo City Banana Magnates placed 4th with 22 gold medals, 31 silver, and 36 bronze; Digos City Trekkers placed 5th with 16 gold, 34 silver, and 37 bronze; Davao De Oro Golden Titans placed 6th with 15 gold, 30 silver, and 50 bronze; followed by Mati City Eagles, Davao Del Sur Cobras, Samal City Waves, Davao Occidental Slashers, and Davao Oriental.

DepEd-11 regional director Allan Farnazo said DAVRAA champions will continue their “separate and rigorous training” in their respective localities.

He also noted that the student-athletes’ level of performance and quality competitive play “went high” due to more extensive preparations and teams had recovered from the pandemic.

“Unsay pasabot niini? Kung ang level sa performance sa Davao Region taas, better fighting chance ta sa Palarong Pambansa (What does this mean…If the Davao region’s performance is high, we have a better fighting chance in the National Games),” Farnazo told the media at the sidelines of the secondary mens’ basketball finals match Saturday afternoon.

Deped-11 spokesperson Jenielito Atillo said the region targets to place fourth in this year’s Palarong Pambansa on July 9 to 17 in Cebu City. Last year, Davao Region was sixth.

The annual regional sports meet will have its closing ceremonies on Sunday afternoon at University of the Philippines – Mindanao Campus in Mintal, Davao City. (Ian Carl Espinosa/MindaNews)