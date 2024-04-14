Skip to content
Water Samples
Bobby Timonera
-
April 14, 2024
10:35 am
Biology students of the Mindanao State University–Iligan Institute of Technology (MSU-IIT) collect water samples near the mouth of the Mandulog River on Sunday morning (14 April 2024). MindaNews photo by BOBBY TIMONERA
