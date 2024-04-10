Skip to content
Selling Bracelets
H. Marcos C. Mordeno
-
April 10, 2024
7:58 pm
Matigsalug women from Marilog District, Davao City wait for buyers of their bracelets made of tikog (arrowhead plant) that sell at 20 pesos each at the capitol grounds in Malaybalay City on Wednesday (10 April 2024). hey said the bracelets may be worn around the legs to prevent cramps. MindaNews photo by H. MARCOS C. MORDENO
