Katol Art
H. Marcos C. Mordeno
-
April 15, 2024
6:36 pm
Radney Velascoliñan explains what he calls “Katol Art,” which he says is unique. He says it would take an average of three weeks to finish one piece of art work, in a process that involves puncturing parts of a drawing with lighted mosquito coils, locally known as “katol.” Photo taken in Malaybalay City on Monday (15 April 2024). MindaNews photo by H. MARCOS C. MORDENO
