Caraga State U to offer Medicine in SY 2024-2025

The Caraga State University(CSU) in Butuan City will be offering Medicine starting school year 2024-2025.

House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romoualdez led school officials during the inauguration of the School of Medicine (SoM) academic building at the CSU main campus in Butuan City on March 22.

The Philippine Information Agency-Caraga quoted CSU President Doctor Rolyn Daguil as saying 50 medical students will initially be accepted. The university will start hiring its faculty as soon as the Commission on Higher Education approves the program

Daguil said with the opening of the SoM, parents in Caraga no longer need to spend money to send their children to medical schools outside of the region.



The CSU has partnered with the Davao Regional Medical Center (DRMC) in Tagum City as its training hospital.

Vlogger selling Civets nabbed



Police arrested a 36-year-old vlogger for allegedly trying to sell online a Philippine Palm Civet, an endangered species, last Wednesday.

Arturo Fadriquela, Regional Excutive Director of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources in Zamboanga did not identify the suspect but said the vlogger was caught trying to sell two Philippine Palm Civets in La Victoria Village, La Libertad, Zamboanga del Norte.

Fadriquela said the entrapment was launched after DENR personnel monitored the suspect placing an ad selling the endangered animals on Facebook.

The police charged the suspect with illegal possession and trading of wildlife in violation of Section 27 of Republic Act 9147 otherwise known as Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act.

Park construction in Iligan in full swing

The construction of the Medical Rotunda Park in Pala-o, Iligan is in full swing.

Once completed, the park with have Japanese velvet grass and herringbone grass for its landscape, solar ground lamps, benches fountains and 28 parking spaces.

The metrocdodev.com said the project will likely be completed within its target schedule of 294 calendar day given the progress of the construction.

Iligan City Mayor Frederick Siao led local officials and businessmen in the groundbreaking of the circular park last October 13, 2023. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)