Skip to content
Hot Afternoon
Yas D. Ocampo
-
April 22, 2024
4:16 pm
A security guard waters plants during a hot afternoon on Monday (22 April 2024) along the Davao-Bukidnon Road in Mintal, Davao City. PAGASA forecast a 39°C heat index for Davao City for Monday. MindaNews photo by YAS D. OCAMPO
Your perspective matters!
Leave a comment below and let us know what you think. We welcome diverse viewpoints and encourage respectful discussions. Don't hesitate to share your ideas or engage with others.
Top Stories
MindaViews
Fact Check
Photo of the Day
Arts & Culture
Business
Peace Process
Sports
Books
About Us
Privacy Policy
Search MindaNews
Share this MindaNews story
[custom_social_share]
Send us Feedback
You might also like
Top BIFF leader among dozen killed in military operation in Maguindanao
Read More »
NEWS BRIEFS | 22 April 2024
Dapitan Sunset
Hot Afternoon
BEYOND THE BEND: Friend to all, enemy to one
TURNING POINT: WW III on a Leash
Another dead body found in Davao condo building
DAVAO
Man found dead on ground outside Davao condo
Violin Lessons
GENERAL SANTOS
Intense Heat
Weather in General Santos sizzles, classes ordered suspended
CAGAYAN DE ORO
Dusit Thani, Sheraton to build hotels in Cagayan de Oro
Cagayan de Oro’s water supply restored, but crisis far from over
BUKIDNON
FACT CHECK | Bukidnon concert photos with huge crowd used in Duterte-led ‘peace rally’ in Tagum City
FACT CHECK | DOT-Northern Mindanao gives inaccurate details about mountain ranges in Bukidnon
BARMM
NEWS BRIEFS | 20 April 2024
Lawmaker offers Palestinian refugees to live in Lanao del Sur
ILIGAN
Jump
Pipino
AGUSAN DEL SUR
Agusan Sur graduates from list of 20 poorest Philippine provinces
Agusan Sur seeks hosting of Palarong Pambansa 2026
MALAYBALAY
Kites for sale
Nature’s Kaleidoscope