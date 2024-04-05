36 measles cases reported in Lanao Norte town

​​CAGAYAN DE ORO (MindaNews / 05 April) – Government agencies are scrambling to launch a vaccination drive against measles after the local government of Lanao del Norte reported 36 confirmed cases in Balo-i town.

Office of Civil Defense Northern Mindanao director Antonio Sugarol said regional government offices should help the implementation of the vaccine drive in Balo-i.

Sugarol said the Department of Health Region 10 issued a “white alert” status for the town.

Balo-i Mayor Hanifa Ali activated its emergency operations center and created a task force on measles. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)

Police looking for 2 persons for info on killing of university employee

CAGAYAN DE ORO (MindaNews / 05 April) – Police said they are looking for two persons who can shed light on the killing of 42-year-old Jonji Imperio, an employee of Sultan Kudarat State University whose body was dumped along Ala River last Wednesday.

Lt. Colonel Julius Malcontento, police chief of Isulan, Sultan Kudarat said Imperio was found with stab wounds on his neck and was found floating by residents on Ala River.

The killing of Imperio sparked an outrage among officials at Sultan Kudarat State University where the victim was employed as a staffer at the graduate school department. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)

BARMM polls to push through amid calls for postponement

CAGAYAN DE ORO (MindaNews / 05 April) – The election for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Mindanao (BARM) parliament would push through next year despite calls for another postponement from civil society groups, a senior Malacañang official said.

Presidential Peace Adviser Carlito Galvez Jr. said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., is “very firm” in holding the BARMM parliamentary elections in 2025.

“We have to prepare for BARMM elections because it is important to have legitimacy and accountability in regional governance,” Galvez said in a statement.Galvez said the Commission on Elections will hold a special registration of voters at the headquarters of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front in Camp Darapanan in Sultan Kudarat town, Maguindanao del Norte. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)