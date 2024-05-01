Skip to content
Patricia Evangelista in Davao
Manman Dejeto
May 1, 2024
Journalist Patricia Evangelista gives a copy of her book, “Some People Need Killing” to Clarita Alia, a mother who lost four of her sons to extrajudicial killings in Davao City between 2001 and 2007. Evangelista was in Davao City on 1 May 2024 for a talk on her book about the bloody war on drugs under the administration of then President Rodrigo Duterte, who was mayor of this city for 22 years. MindaNews photos by MANMAN DEJETO
Search
Search
-- ad here--
Top Stories
MindaViews
Fact Check
Photo of the Day
Arts & Culture
Business
Peace Process
Sports
Books
About Us
Privacy Policy
Search MindaNews
You might also like
Patricia Evangelista’s book launched in Davao CIty
Read More »
Patricia Evangelista in Davao
NEWS BRIEFS | 1 May 2024
With His Flock
Comelec asks BARMM political parties to get accreditation as Bangsamoro Electoral Code’s IRR finally out
Davao City Council eyes raps vs condominium where couple was killed
Local groups host immersion camp to preserve Butuanon language
DAVAO
Patricia Evangelista’s book launched in Davao CIty
Patricia Evangelista in Davao
GENERAL SANTOS
Intense Heat
Weather in General Santos sizzles, classes ordered suspended
CAGAYAN DE ORO
Dusit Thani, Sheraton to build hotels in Cagayan de Oro
Cagayan de Oro’s water supply restored, but crisis far from over
BUKIDNON
FACT CHECK | Bukidnon concert photos with huge crowd used in Duterte-led ‘peace rally’ in Tagum City
FACT CHECK | DOT-Northern Mindanao gives inaccurate details about mountain ranges in Bukidnon
BARMM
Comelec asks BARMM political parties to get accreditation as Bangsamoro Electoral Code’s IRR finally out
Marcos welcomes new police graduates from MILF, MNLF
ILIGAN
Beat the heat: Iligan City jail finds ways to keep cool through sports, dances, games
Jump
AGUSAN DEL SUR
Agusan town council warns residents vs. investment scheme
Agusan Sur graduates from list of 20 poorest Philippine provinces
MALAYBALAY
Kites for sale
Nature’s Kaleidoscope