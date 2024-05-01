WebClick Tracer

Patricia Evangelista in Davao

01pat44
Journalist Patricia Evangelista gives a copy of her book, “Some People Need Killing” to Clarita Alia, a mother who lost four of her sons to extrajudicial killings in Davao City between 2001 and 2007. Evangelista was in Davao City on 1 May 2024 for a talk on her book about the bloody war on drugs under the administration of then President Rodrigo Duterte, who was mayor of this city for 22 years. MindaNews photos by MANMAN DEJETO
-- ad here--
Top Stories
MindaViews
Fact Check
Photo of the Day
Arts & Culture
Business
Peace Process
Sports
Books
About Us
Privacy Policy

Search MindaNews

You might also like

DAVAO

GENERAL SANTOS

CAGAYAN DE ORO

BUKIDNON

BARMM

ILIGAN

AGUSAN DEL SUR

MALAYBALAY