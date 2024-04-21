DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 21 April) — A dead man with stab wounds was found on the ground outside a condominium building at Camella Northpoint along J.P. Laurel Avenue, Bajada at around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, a police official said.

Captain Hazel Tuazon, spokesperson for Davao City Police Office, said authorities are investigating to determine the identity of the male victim aged between 30 and 40 years old.

Tuazon has yet to respond whether the victim fell from the upper floor.

Earlier, she said police personnel were initially notified that a suicide incident transpired inside one of the condominium buildings of Camella Northpoint but upon investigation, police discovered that the unidentified victim had nine stab wounds on different parts of his body.

She said a 25-year-old call center agent, who was a resident of the same building, saw the victim lying face down on the ground and immediately called the attention of the security guards.

She said an autopsy would be conducted on the remains of the victim to determine the cause of his death.

She said police authorities are investigating to determine the victim’s identity as well as the assailant and his motive for killing him.

She said the cadaver is currently at the Angel Funeral Homes. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)