ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 4 April)— As heat index here rises to 42 degrees Celsius, Mayor John Dalipe ordered Wednesday afternoon the suspension of classes in all levels, in both private and public educational institutions, on April 4 and 5.

Ver Lancer Galanida, chief meteorological officer of the local PAGASA office, presents the regional forecast for the week bofore the Task Force El Niño. Photo courtesy of the City Information Office of Zamboanga

The PAGASA weather bureau forecasted that heat index on those dates would soar to 42°C, which is already classified as “danger.”

In the coming week, the Zamboanga Peninsula Polytechnic State University (ZPPSU) is set to hold online classes every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday effective April 8 “due to extreme heat index forecasted by PAGASA.” Dr. Roy Valesco, Vice-President for Academic Affairs, said in an announcement on social media that face-to-face classes will only be on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

“The safety and well-being of our learners and teachers are our top priority,” he said.

On Tuesday, Dalipe met the Task Force El Niño, which decided on the two-day cancellation of classes this week by virtue of its Resolution No. 1. He then vowed to “strengthen measures” against the El Niño weather phenomenon.

The TF El Niño was created only last March 19, by virtue of Executive Order JD 2024-020 “to strategize and implement effective measures to mitigate the impact of El Niño” in Zamboanga. The said task force is composed of six committees dedicated to food security, water security, energy security, health and sanitation, safety security, and information and education.

The City Information Office headed by Sheila Covarrubias stated in a post that TF El Niño is set to “coordinate the city government’s response to address the prolonged dry spell that has caused water shortage, effects on agriculture and fisheries and rising heat index.”

The mayor likewise mandated the implementation of a flexible working schedule targeting vulnerable demographics. These groups include persons with disabilities (PWDs), senior citizens, lactating and pregnant women, and individuals with comorbidities. The directive applies to both local and national government offices/agencies, aiming to accommodate the unique needs of these communities.

TF El Niño said the mayor is poised to issue an executive order, subject to the concurrence of the Sangguniang Panlungsod, that will delegate authority to all school heads and administrators to suspend on-site classes, as well as empower heads of government offices to enforce flexible working schedules for vulnerable groups or employees.

The City Health Office advised Zamboangueños to prevent heat stroke by limiting the amount of time spent outdoors, by drinking plenty of water, suggesting the preference for hat and/or umbrella when outdoors, and by scheduling heavy-duty activities for the beginning or end of the day.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO), in its website, has advised the public to keep their body cool and hydrated to cope with extreme heat. Recommendations include taking cool showers or baths, utilizing cold packs and wraps, sponging, and foot baths to lower body temperature. Additionally, WHO suggests wearing light, loose-fitting clothing made of natural materials to aid in heat dissipation.

For outdoor activities, WHO recommends wearing a wide-brimmed hat or cap and sunglasses to protect against the sun’s rays. When indoors, using light bed linen and sheets without cushions can help prevent heat buildup. It is important to stay hydrated by drinking fluids regularly, although alcohol, excessive caffeine, and sugary drinks should be avoided. WHO suggests consuming small, frequent meals and opting for foods that are not high in protein during periods of extreme heat. (Frencie Carreon / MindaNews)